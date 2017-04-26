‘Cactus Fire’ burning northeast of Mesa

The Cactus Fire, reported the afternoon of Tuesday, April 25, is about 16 miles northeast of Mesa. This fire is human-caused and is under investigation, according to Carrie E. Templin, public affairs officer for the Forest Service’s Tonto National Forest.
“The Cactus Fire has burned approximately 25 acres near the Phon D Sutton Day Use Area. The fire is burning along the river bottom in the Tonto National Forest putting up smoke that may be seen in the east valley. Fire crews and engines responded and are working to contain the fire. No infrastructure is threatened at the current time. Gusty afternoon winds challenged firefighter efforts yesterday afternoon. Additional firefighters and fire engines are arriving today to assist in the fire suppression effort,” she said in a press release.
The Bush Highway, which leads to several popular recreation sites along the Lower Salt River, is temporarily closed between Power Road and the four-way stop at Usery Park Road. The public is asked to assist firefighters by staying out of the area, Ms. Templin said in the release.