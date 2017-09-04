Burglaries reported Aug. 12-19 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of burglaries reported Aug. 12-19 to the Apache Junction Police Department.

They were: a commercial burglary reported at 11:26 a.m. Aug. 12 in the 400 block of East Apache Trail; a residential burglary reported at 3:38 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 100 block of West 15th Avenue; a residential burglary reported at 6:39 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 1800 block of South Thunderbird Drive; a residential burglary reported at 4:22 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 2200 block of East Yuma Avenue; a commercial burglary reported at 8:40 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 300 block of South Phelps Drive; and a residential burglary reported at 12:22 a.m. Aug. 19 in the 900 block of North Ironwood Drive.

AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

