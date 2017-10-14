Burglaries reported Sept. 23-28 to Apache Junction Police Department

Oct 14th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of burglaries reported Sept. 23-28 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: a residential burglary reported at 4:49 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 600 block of West Datil Avenue; a residential burglary reported at 10:53 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 200 block of North Cactus Road; a commercial burglary reported at 9:57 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of West Superstition Boulevard; a residential burglary reported at 5:59 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 2200 block of West 21st Avenue; and a commercial burglary reported at 2:24 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 3100 block of West Superstition Boulevard. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie