Burglaries reported Sept. 23-28 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of burglaries reported Sept. 23-28 to the Apache Junction Police Department. They were: a residential burglary reported at 4:49 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 600 block of West Datil Avenue; a residential burglary reported at 10:53 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 200 block of North Cactus Road; a commercial burglary reported at 9:57 a.m. Sept. 25 in the 3100 block of West Superstition Boulevard; a residential burglary reported at 5:59 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 2200 block of West 21st Avenue; and a commercial burglary reported at 2:24 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 3100 block of West Superstition Boulevard. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.