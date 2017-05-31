Breach of Apache Junction fire chief’s contract topic of closed-door executive session

The Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board held a special board meeting on Friday, May 26, that included a closed-door executive session with the district’s attorney to discuss a letter from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract and his desire to be discharged from his job, according to the agenda.
The Independent requested the public record document and the 53-page PDF was e-mailed May 26 by Assistant Chief Brett Broman, public information officer.
The letter from Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law, representing Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois states, in part, “The purpose of this letter is to notify you that you have materially breached Section 3(d) of Paul’s employment agreement (“the Agreement”) and Sections 1 O(b) and 13 of the bylaws by communicating directly with district employees from January 2017 through the present. This letter also constitutes Paul’s notice of constructive discharge.”
It also states, “Although we consider the breaches to be incurable, we are willing to consider any suggestions you may have as to how the breaches could be cured. During the 30-day cure period under Section 4(b) of the agreement, Paul will be using his paid time off to avoid any claim of job abandonment and to give the board 30 days to propose a resolution that could cure the damage that has been caused to Paul’s reputation and ability to effectively serve as fire chief. Paul will also make arrangements to appoint an acting chief, as he normally would if he were taking an extended leave. In addition, Paul will make himself available to address any issues that require his attention. If the board does not cure within 30 days, Paul will consider his employment to have been terminated without cause, which will mean he is entitled to the 12 months’ salary and his deferred compensation under Section 5(d) of the agreement.”
Concerning the district board members breaching the agreement by speaking directly with employees and union members, the letter states in part that all five district board members spoke directly with employees and union members from in or around January 2017 through the present about a broad range of issues, including but not limited to, personnel, operational and budget issues.
“Employees and union members have confirmed to Paul that each of you has been communicating directly with employees about these issues,” according to the letter.
“These communications are a blatant violation of the agreement and of district bylaws. Section 3(c) of the agreement states, ‘The district’s governing board and its members shall deal with employees of the district solely through the chief,’” the letter states.
The agenda states that the executive session was “for discussion or consultation for legal advice with an attorney for the district in order to consider the board’s position regarding contracts that are subject of negotiations, in contemplated litigation, or in settlement discussions to avoid or resolve litigation as related to the fire chief’s employment contract, district’s by-laws and May 24, 2017 letter from fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract.”
Legal action involving a final vote or decision shall not be taken at an executive session, except that the public body may instruct its attorney, according to the agenda.
Fire Chief Bourgeois was given a resounding “A” top mark on an annual performance evaluation and also given a new five-year contract in November. Both items were approved in 5-0 votes at the fire district board of directors’ Nov. 16 meeting. Voting yes were Chairman Jeff Cross, Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Charlie Fox and Jason Moeller.
According to Chief Bourgeois’ linkedin page, he has been SFMD fire chief since April 2012. He was a battalion division chief for the Mesa Fire and Medical District from September 1992 to October 2012.
The meeting was to be held at 4:30 p.m. May 26 at the Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Administrative Office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. The results of the meeting were unavailable at press time.
Also on the agenda
A portion of the meeting was to be open to the public and included a discussion, presentation and possible action regarding the lengthening of the amortization period for SFMD’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System plan.
“One of the largest expense challenges faced within the development of the tentative fiscal year 2017-18 revenue and expenditure budget is the unexpected increase in the district’s employer PSPRS contributions rate. The district was informed in late December 2016 that its (employer) contribution rate was increasing from 20.88 percent to 29.1 percent, or a 39.37 percent increase. The PSPRS (employer) contribution rate increase created an additional expense burden on the district in fiscal year 2017-18 of an estimated $576,000,” according to a memo written to the governing board by Roger Wood, SFMD finance director, and Fire Chief Bourgeois.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed H2485 on May 3 that allows agencies such as the district to elect to change the actuarial years for PSPRS from 20 to 30 years to lower employer contribution costs, according to the memo.
At the fire district’s May 17 meeting, two videos were shown that described how the PSPRS is changing in Arizona.
Mr. Wood said at the meeting that eight SFMD firefighters are in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan.
According to http://www.psprs.com, DROP “is an optional supplementary benefit provided … allowing … the opportunity to receive a lump-sum payment at the time of retirement in addition to the normal monthly retirement benefit.”
“We have three Tier 1a’s that are still active and not in DROP. We have nine Tier 1b’s who are eligible to enter the DROP within one year. We have 24 more who are eligible to retire within five years. We have 18 that can retire between 2022 and 2027 and then we have the 26 (in) Tier 2. That’s a total of 88 individuals. But if you add up the math, we have roughly 50 percent of our firefighters could retire within the next five years. And if you think about that, that’s something we have to manage at the (senior leadership team) level and board level to take that into consideration,” Mr. Wood said at the May 17 meeting.
Mr. Wood said:
•employees are considered Tier 1a if they have 20 or more years of service prior to Jan. 1, 2012 and don’t make contributions to DROP once they enter it.
•tier 1b firefighters were hired before Jan. 1, 2012 and have 20 years of service or have 15 years of service and were 62 years old on or after Jan. 1, 2012.They will continue to contribute to PSPRS while they are in DROP.
•tier 2 firefighters were hired between Jan. 1, 2012 and July 1, 2017, they must have obtained 25 years of service and be at least 52.5 years old “to be eligible for normal pension benefits. And these are the individuals – like I said there’s 26 of them – (who) will be eligible for the new defined contribution plan.
PSPRS officials informed the district that lengthening the amortization period for the district’s PSPRS plan to 30 years from the current 20 years will reduce the employer contribution rate from 29.1 percent to 25.88 percent. This reduction will lower the district’s PSPRS contribution expense in fiscal year 2017-18 by an estimated $216,230, according to the memo attached to the agenda.
Fire district officials have been working on reducing costs for the budget, Fire Chief Bourgeois said at the district board’s May 17 meeting. At the board’s April 19 meeting, he said the initial forecasted budget challenge was to make reductions totalling $1,705,985. Senior leadership reduced that amount to $283,758 by cutting from a variety of programs, he said last month.
At the May 17 meeting he said the amount had been reduced to more than $270,000 and that it will be balanced by the board’s June 21 meeting. July 3 is the latest the tentative budget can be approved and Aug. 1 is the latest the final approved budget can be forwarded to Pinal and Maricopa county clerks, he said.
Governing board meetings are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Agendas are at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com