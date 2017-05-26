Breach of chief’s contract topic of May 26 Superstition Fire and Medical District meeting

The Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board will hold a special board meeting on Friday, May 26, that includes a closed-door executive session with the district’s attorney to discuss a May 24 letter from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract, according to the agenda.
The agenda states that the executive session is “for discussion or consultation for legal advice with an attorney for the district in order to consider the board’s position regarding contracts that are subject of negotiations, in contemplated litigation, or in settlement discussions to avoid or resolve litigation as related to the fire chief’s employment contract, district’s by-laws and May 24, 2017 letter from fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract.”
Legal action involving a final vote or decision shall not be taken at an executive session, except that the public body may instruct its attorney, according to the agenda.
Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois was given a resounding “A” top mark on an annual performance evaluation and also given a new five-year contract in November. Both items were approved in 5-0 votes at the fire district board of directors’ Nov. 16 meeting. Voting yes were Chairman Jeff Cross, Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Charlie Fox and Jason Moeller.
According to Chief Bourgeois’ linkedin page, he has been SFMD fire chief since April 2012. He was a battalion division chief for the Mesa Fire and Medical District from September 1992 to October 2012.
“One of the largest expense challenges faced within the development of the tentative fiscal year 2017-18 revenue and expenditure budget is the unexpected increase in the district’s employer PSPRS contributions rate. The district was informed in late December 2016 that its (employer) contribution rate was increasing from 20.88 percent to 29.1 percent, or a 39.37 percent increase. The PSPRS (employer) contribution rate increase created an additional expense burden on the district in fiscal year 2017-18 of an estimated $576,000,” according to a memo written to the governing board by Roger Wood, SFMD finance director, and Fire Chief Bourgeois.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.