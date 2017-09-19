Body struck several times by passing motorists under Val Vista overpass on US60

At about 3:09 a.m. Sept. 19 Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers began receiving calls of a body in the roadway on westbound U.S. Highway 60 at Val Vista. Once at the scene, troopers found the body of a male victim in the middle lane of traffic under the Val Vista overpass who appeared to have been struck several times by passing motorists, according to a press release.

Westbound US 60 was closed with traffic being diverted onto SR 202. It has since reopened for traffic. Troopers are asking that those who may have been traveling on westbound US 60 around 3:00 a.m. or shortly thereafter to check the undercarriages of their vehicles for damage that may be related to striking the victim. If damage is found, call 602-223-2212 to report the damage. An investigating trooper will call, according to the press release.

