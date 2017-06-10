Board member apologizes for comments made to Superstition Fire and Medical administration

Following an hour-long closed-door executive session June 6, a member of the Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board in an open meeting apologized for making comments about administrators including the fire chief and an assistant chief.
Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois, who is on leave, was not present.
After the executive session, the board was slated to review, discuss and possibly provide action regarding the fire chief’s employment contract and the letter dated May 24, 2017, from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract, according to the agenda.
The board in the open meeting June 6 voted 5-0 to send a letter or statement to local newspapers “to correct any inaccurate information and clarify some rumors that have been coming out and taking place,” according to the motion made by Todd House. Voting yes were Mr. House, Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt (by phone) and board members Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/opinion/opinion-fire-board-not-fire-chief-responsible-for-sfmd-finances/]
When asked after the meeting why board members declined to speak about the breach of contract, which was on the agenda, Mr. House said: “Because it’s in litigation. We’re still trying to litigate where we’re going with the contract.”
Board member Larry Strand agreed. “It’s in litigation,” he said.
When asked what that meant, he said “We have to let the lawyers work it out.”
When asked if the board is happy with the chief and wants him to continue working there, Mr. Cross said “You know, we’re in discussions with our lawyer and we’re trying to move forward and create a cure between – a common solution – between the board, the district and the fire chief.”
When asked if the common solution was to bring him back, Mr. Cross said “Uh, we’ll see where that goes.”
When asked if he wanted the fire chief to come back, Mr. Moeller said “Right now that’s in the litigation aspect – talking between the lawyers,” he said.
Donna Aversa, the fire district’s attorney, said there is no litigation.
“I just want to clarify. We use the term litigation broadly, but it really means it is really a reference to the letter that the chief’s attorney sent and there’s not any lawsuit that has been filed,” she said in an interview after the meeting. “We use the term litigation broadly to reflect that it’s discussion between and among the attorneys.”
A board member apologizes
Mr. House – the only board member to give a statement in the open meeting after the executive session – apologized for statements he made at previous meetings about administrators.
“I was offering an opinion on the budget a couple meetings ago and, unfortunately, some of my comments were taken the wrong way and I want to correct that,” he said. “When I was talking about administrative locations and administrative positions, I was talking solely as one board member talking about a variety of administrative positions as a possible cure for the budget shortfall. I found out that there were some people that were very affected by that conversation and so I want to apologize to anybody that I might have upset in the administration for my comments because ultimately what I’m trying to do here is balance the budget,” he said.
Mr. House said he shouldn’t have used a common saying, “Rob Peter to pay Paul,” during discussion on the budget.
“What I should have said was, ‘I don’t want to take money from our capital reserve fund and use it to balance the budget,’” Mr. House said.
“For whatever reason, some people misconstrued that to say that I was saying something about our chief, Chief Bourgeois. That was not the intent. That was not what I was trying to say,” Mr. House said.
“So I apologize to the chief if you took that the wrong way. It wasn’t meant that way,” he said.
Mr. House said a lot of blame has been placed incorrectly on the fire chief for budget problems with the district.
“I’m just as much responsible for whatever position we’re in – ‘we’re’ in. The chief isn’t,” he said. “The chief can’t just spend money. We – the board – has to approve any expenditure that the chief makes.”
Mr. House also apologized for comments he made about the Blue Card training program, which is run by then-Assistant Chief Jerome Schirmer, who is now acting chief and was present at the meeting.
“The Blue Card is very valuable to the Superstition Fire and Medical District because it has leadership training and it presents a position to where firemen and senior leadership knows how to react during a fire. I’m sorry if I down-played the ability of the Blue Card because it is very important to have that. It’s a very good guide for our men. The last thing I want to do is have any kind of death or incidental death at this district based on we don’t have the training or the ability to handle a fire. It’s the last thing this board ever wants to hear. So, I’m going to apologize to Chief Schirmer if he took those remarks on Blue Card to heart. I was just merely saying that I think we have enough staff trained,” Mr. House said.
He said the fire district budget is balanced.
“After this last meeting, with the PSPRS relief we have, we now have a balanced budget,” he said of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System plan. “And we balanced the budget without laying anybody off, without firing anybody, but without cutting anybody’s pay, which are the important things that we want to try and get done in this district,” Mr. House said.
“I think that the board has learned – I, myself, have learned – very valuable lessons from this budget year and that we always have to keep sight that the district is more important than any one entity of the district and that we need to make sure that the district is on a good, solid footing going forward because no one wants a district that’s failing or falling apart,” he said.
The June 6 executive session at the Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Administrative Office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, was “for discussion or consultation for legal advice with an attorney for the district in order to consider the board’s position regarding contracts that are subject of negotiations, in contemplated litigation, or in settlement discussions to avoid or resolve litigation as related to the fire chief’s employment contract, district’s by-laws and the letter dated May 24, 2017, from the fire chief’s attorney regarding breach of contract,” according to the agenda.
Letter from lawyers
A 53-page letter from Jaburg Wilk Attorneys at Law, representing Fire Chief Bourgeois, states, in part, “The purpose of this letter is to notify you that you have materially breached Section 3(d) of Paul’s employment agreement (“the Agreement”) and Sections 1 O(b) and 13 of the bylaws by communicating directly with district employees from January 2017 through the present. This letter also constitutes Paul’s notice of constructive discharge.”
According to http://www.azleg.gov/ars/23/01502.htm, “An employee is encouraged to communicate to the employer whenever the employee believes working conditions may become intolerable to the employee and may cause the employee to resign.”
The letter from the fire chief’s lawyer states, “Although we consider the breaches to be incurable, we are willing to consider any suggestions you may have as to how the breaches could be cured. During the 30-day cure period under Section 4(b) of the agreement, Paul will be using his paid time off to avoid any claim of job abandonment and to give the board 30 days to propose a resolution that could cure the damage that has been caused to Paul’s reputation and ability to effectively serve as fire chief. Paul will also make arrangements to appoint an acting chief, as he normally would if he were taking an extended leave. In addition, Paul will make himself available to address any issues that require his attention. If the board does not cure within 30 days, Paul will consider his employment to have been terminated without cause, which will mean he is entitled to the 12 months’ salary and his deferred compensation under Section 5(d) of the agreement.”
Concerning the district board members breaching the agreement by speaking directly with employees and union members, the letter states in part that all five district board members spoke directly with employees and union members from in or around January 2017 through the present about a broad range of issues, including but not limited to, personnel, operational and budget issues.
“Employees and union members have confirmed to Paul that each of you has been communicating directly with employees about these issues,” according to the letter.
“These communications are a blatant violation of the agreement and of district bylaws. Section 3(c) of the agreement states, ‘The district’s governing board and its members shall deal with employees of the district solely through the chief,’” the letter states.
Chief’s contract
According to Chief Bourgeois’ linkedin page, he has been SFMD fire chief since April 2012. He was a battalion division chief for the Mesa Fire and Medical District from September 1992 to October 2012.
Ms. Aversa, the fire district’s attorney, was asked in the June 6 interview after the meeting who put the item in the contract about the district board not speaking with employees – the board or the chief. Her response was: “Oh, the contract was mutually negotiated. It was mutually negotiated by the parties and agreed upon by both the parties,” she said.
When asked if it was something that normally is added to a chief’s contract, she said “I’m just going to defer to the contract itself.”
When asked if she was involved in the contract at the time, she said “The board approved the contract in an open meeting.” Ms. Aversa said she has been the fire district’s attorney for approximately 20 years.
Another board executive session was held May 26 at district administrative Office.
John Walka, vice president of the Superstition Firefighters union, said in an e-mailed response to a question seeking comment about the fire district board meeting that he declined to comment.
Board meetings
Governing board meetings are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Agendas are at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com