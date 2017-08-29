Aug. 3-11 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon and are available at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

Aug. 3-11

•Agency assist, reported at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 3 in the 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60.
•Trespassing, reported at 7:05 a.m. Ayg. 5 east of U.S. Highway 60 on East Peralta Road.
•Agency assist, reported at 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at South Kings Ranch Road and East U.S. Highway 60.
•Agency assist, reported at 12:03 a.m. Aug. 10 at East U.S. Highway 60 and the 10 block of South Mountainbrook Drive.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 10:49 a.m. Aug. 11 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.

