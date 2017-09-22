Aug. 20-31 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon and are available at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Aug. 20-31
•Traffic offense, reported at 7:38 p.m. Aug. 20 at South Kings Ranch Road and East Greenview Road.
•Trespassing, reported at 2:04 p.m. Aug. 20 at East Peralta Road and East Gold Rush Road.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 2:28 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 3700 block of South Avenida de Angeles.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 4:42 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 3700 block of South Avendia de Angeles.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 1:31 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 3700 block of South Avendia de Angeles.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 2:08 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 3700 block of South Avendia de Angeles.
•Agency assist, reported at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Animal problem, reported at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 8300 block of East Twisted Leaf Drive.
•Trespassing, reported at 9:42 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 5700 block of South Mountainbrook Drive.
•Agency assist, reported at 3:24 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of South Alameda Road.