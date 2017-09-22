Aug. 20-31 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office report

Sep 22nd, 2017 · by · Comments:

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon and are available at https://communitycrimemap.com/. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

Aug. 20-31

•Traffic offense, reported at 7:38 p.m. Aug. 20 at South Kings Ranch Road and East Greenview Road.
•Trespassing, reported at 2:04 p.m. Aug. 20 at East Peralta Road and East Gold Rush Road.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 2:28 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 3700 block of South Avenida de Angeles.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 4:42 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 3700 block of South Avendia de Angeles.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 1:31 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 3700 block of South Avendia de Angeles.
•9-1-1 hang-up, reported at 2:08 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 3700 block of South Avendia de Angeles.
•Agency assist, reported at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 24 in the 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road.
•Animal problem, reported at 9:14 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 8300 block of East Twisted Leaf Drive.
•Trespassing, reported at 9:42 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 5700 block of South Mountainbrook Drive.
•Agency assist, reported at 3:24 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of South Alameda Road.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie