AZ DPS acquires two new patrol vehicles thanks to Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant

The Arizona Department of Public Safety has received a $95,519.96 grant through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The money will be used to purchase two fully equipped and marked police package vehicles that will be used specifically by the Highway Patrol Division for traffic enforcement, according to a press release.
The new vehicles are in consideration of two vehicles which were destroyed back on May 22, during collisions caused by distracted drivers. One patrol vehicle was struck while a trooper was conducting a commercial truck inspection by the side of the road near Eloy. The second patrol vehicle was struck while stopped along Interstate 8 at a collision scene, near Yuma. The collisions occurred just a few hours apart, but fortunately, neither resulted in injuries to the involved troopers, according to the release.
“Our thanks to the GOHS Director Alberto Gutier for always helping the Department with its needs, in this case, providing two vehicles that are essential to the department’s mission,” AZDPS Assistant Director (Lt. Col.) Daniel Lugo said. “Distracted driving is a significant factor in many highway crashes, often with deadly results. We are fortunate neither trooper was injured in these incidents. We will continue to educate drivers to focus their full attention on their driving.”
“We at GOHS are always trying to enhance traffic enforcement in order to protect our motoring residents and visitors,” Director Gutier said.
The vehicles will be fully marked and equipped with standard police lighting packages including siren and radio. The vehicles will be assigned to troopers to respond to emergency calls for service and patrol the state’s highways.