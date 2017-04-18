April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, the Apache Junction Police Department encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Apache Junction a better place for children and families to reside. This is accomplished when parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children. All can help promote children’s social and emotional well-being and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.
Research has shown that when parents and caregivers possess six protective factors, the risk for neglect and abuse diminish and optimal outcomes for children, youth and families are promoted.
The six protective factors are:
•Nurturing and attachment.
•Knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development.
•Parental resilience.
•Social connections.
•Concrete supports for parents.
•Social and emotional developmental well-being.
“April is a time to celebrate the important role that communities play in protecting children,” Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly said in a press release. “Everyone’s participation is critical. Focusing on ways to build and promote the protective factors, in every interaction with children and families, is the best thing our community can do to prevent child maltreatment and promote optimal child development. Together (as a community) we can enhance our quality of life and make our residents and visitors all safer.”
Children are one of the most vulnerable populations and it is everyone’s responsibility to do what they can to protect them. To show support for the prevention of child abuse, area residents can start by putting out a pinwheel in their yard. This is a national symbol of support for child-abuse prevention. To learn more about Pinwheels for Prevention, visit http://preventchildabuse.org/resource/pinwheels-for-prevention/.
For more information, call 480-474-5442.