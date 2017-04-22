April 5-11 Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
April 5-11
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 2:53 a.m. April 5 in the 3100 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
•Theft, reported at 3:16 p.m. April 5 in the 3700 block of South Conestoga Road.
•Theft, reported at 11:23 a.m. April 8 in the 1300 block of South Desert View Place.
•Theft, reported at 11:45 a.m. April 8 in the 800 block of East Granada Avenue.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 11:14 a.m. April 10 near North Thunderbird Drive and Superstition Boulevard.
•Theft, reported at 10:58 a.m. April 10 in the 1100 block of South Warner Drive.
•Burglary – commercial, reported at 2:09 p.m. April 10 in the 2300 block of North Apache Trail.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 12:17 p.m. April 11 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 1:04 p.m. April 11 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 12:46 p.m. April 11 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 10:57 a.m. April 11 in the 2900 block of South Tomahawk Road.
Close to Apache Junction border, reported to Mesa
Close to Apache Junction, but reported to Mesa Police Department:
•Theft, reported at 3 p.m. April 6 in the 11400 block of East Sunland Avenue.
Close to Apache Junction border, reported to MCSO
Close to Apache Junction, but reported to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office:
•Sexual assault – minor victim, reported at 7:20 p.m. April 10 in the 100 block of South Emerald Drive.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 10:25 a.m. April 10 in 800 block of North Meridian Road.