April 5-10 Gold Canyon PCSO Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Apache Junction. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Gold Canyon
•Missing person, information report: 5000 block of South Nighthawk Drive. Reported at 11:51 a.m. April 5.
•Information report: 5000 block of South Nighthawk Drive. Reported at 12:25 p.m. April 5.
•Commercial false alarm: 6600 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 12:45 p.m. April 5.
•Animal problem: 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 5:56 p.m. April 5.
•Suspicious person, suspicious activity: 4600 block of South Rufino Lane. Reported at 6:48 p.m. April 5.
•Traffic hazard: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 5:22 a.m. April 6.
•Traffic stop, DUI alcohol: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 6:11 a.m. April 9.
•Accident with injury, traffic accident, persons injury: 6700 block of East Las Animas Trail. Reported at 10:13 a.m. April 9.
•9-1-1 hang-up, false alarm: 7500 block of East Golden Eagle Circle. Reported at 10:31 a.m. April 9.
•Domestic, information report: East El Camino Viejo and North Apache Land Drive. Reported at 10:48 a.m. April 9.
•9-1-1 hang-up: 6900 block of South Crimson Sky Place. Reported at 12:44 p.m. April 9.
•Threatening: 3500 block of South Miners Creek Lane. Reported at 7:05 p.m. April 9.
•Out aid, agency assist: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 8:05 p.m. April 9.
•Shots fired, welfare check: 9500 block of East Obsidian Court. Reported at 11:22 p.m. April 9.
•Out aid, attempt to locate: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 1:11 a.m. April 10.
•Welfare check: 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive. Reported at 8:32 a.m. April 10.
•Narcotics, information report: 6100 block of South Alameda Road. Reported at 9:28 a.m. April 10.
•Parking violation, civil matter: 6700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 10:30 a.m. April 10.
•Information, civil matter: 5700 block of South Desert Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:01 a.m. April 10.
•Criminal damage, vandalism: 4200 block of South Priceless View Drive. Reported at 3:06 p.m. April 10.
•Follow-up, information report: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 3:01 p.m. April 10.
•Civil matter: 9500 block of East Placer Drive. Reported at 7:11 p.m. April 10.
•Out aid, agency assist: 4300 block of South Desert Dawn Drive. Reported at 10:53 p.m. April 10.