April 26-May 2 Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). The Apache Junction Police Department asks residents to report anything that looks suspicious, such as criminal activity, drug activity or information on wanted persons online at www.ajcity.net/tip, by phone at 480-982-8260 or by calling a hotline at 480-474-8585, according to the website. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
April 26-May 2
•Alcohol violation, reported at 6:59 a.m. April 26 in the 3000 block of West Apache Trail.
•Alcohol violation, reported at 7:36 a.m. April 26 in the area of South Delaware and Apache Trail.
•Shoplifting, reported at 7:35 p.m. April 26 in the 2900 block of West Apache Trail.
•Fraud, reported at 8:17 a.m. April 26 in the 400 block of South Pinal Drive.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 10:03 a.m. April 26 in the area of North Valley Drive and Foothill Street.
•Theft, reported at 3:57 p.m. April 26 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.
•Criminal damage, reported at 1:52 a.m. April 26 in the 1400 block of West Fourth Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 3:57 p.m. April 26 in the 1400 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 4:42 p.m. April 26 in the 2500 block of South Ironwood Drive.
•Drugs/narcotics violation, drug paraphernalia, reported at 11:55 a.m. April 26 in the 1000 block of West Southern Avenue.
•Domestic violence, reported at 5:34 p.m. April 26 in the 1000 block of West 22nd Avenue.
•Disorderly conduct, reported at 5:31 p.m. April 26 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.
•Theft, reported at 8:10 p.m. April 26 in the 500 block of East Hondo Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 8:08 p.m. April 26 in the 2700 block of South Royal Palm Road.
•Drugs/narcotics violation, reported 6:49 p.m. April 27 at North Palo Verde Derive and Superstition Boulevard.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 9:04 a.m. April 27 in the 2000 block of North Main Drive.
•Drugs/narcotics violation, reported at 12 a.m. April 27 in the 2900 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
•Assault, reported at 8:04 p.m. April 27 in the 2600 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
•Theft, reported at 11:27 a.m. April 27 in the 2600 block of West Broadway Avenue.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 6:32 p.m. April 27 in the 1300 block of South Desert View Place.
•Theft, reported at 12:47 p.m. April 27 in the 1800 block of North Apache Trail.
•Drugs/narcotics violation, possession of marijuana, reported at 8:24 a.m. April 27 in the 800 block of West Southern Avenue.
•Drugs/narcotics violation, reported at 6:12 p.m. April 28 in the 2000 block of West Southern Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 3:25 p.m. April 28 in the 3900 block of South Ironwood Drive.
•Assault, reported at 9:59 a.m. April 29 in the 500 block of East Montebello Avenue.
•Assault, reported at 1 a.m. April 29 in the 1200 block of East Scenic Street.
•Robbery – individual, reported at 1:20 p.m. April 29 in the 600 block of North Ocotillo Drive.
•Drugs/narcotics violation, reported at 7:54 p.m. April 29 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail.
•Shoplifting, reported at 5:05 p.m. April 29 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
•Burglary from motor vehicle, reported at 9:21 a.m. April 30 in the 300 block of South Phelps Drive.
•Theft of a bike, reported at 5:23 p.m. April 30 in the 1800 block of West Tepee Street.
•Drugs/narcotics violation, reported at 4:26 p.m. May 1 in the 400 block of North Meridian Drive.
•Drugs/narcotics violation, reported at 1:44 p.m. May 1 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
•Shoplifting, reported at 12:47 p.m. May 1 in the 3100 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 10:20 p.m. May 1 in the 1800 block of South Coconino Drive.
•Fraud, reported at 10:11 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Idaho Road.
•Drugs/narcotics violation, reported at 6:19 p.m. May 2 in the 3000 block of West Apache Trail.
•Shoplifting, reported at 12:14 p.m. May 2 in the 2500 block of West Apache Trail.
Close to Apache Junction border, reported to MPD
Close to Apache Junction, but reported to Mesa Police Department:
•Assault, domestic violence, reported at 10:50 p.m. April 26 in the 11500 block of East Decatur Street.