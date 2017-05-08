April 19-25 Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
April 19-25
•Theft, reported at 1:10 p.m. April 19 in the 1200 block of West 15th Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 1:51 a.m. April 19 in the 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 8:11 a.m. April 20 in the 1700 block of West Roundup Street.
•Theft, reported at 9:09 p.m. April 20 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 7:40 a.m. April 20 in the 500 block of East 10th Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 12:11 p.m. April 21 in the 2700 block of South Royal Palm Road.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 10:37 a.m. April 23 in the 1800 block of West Tepee Street.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 3:47 a.m. April 23 in the 1500 block of South Buena Vista Drive.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 3:56 a.m. April 24 in the 2300 block of West Ohio Street.
•Theft, reported at 7:31 p.m. April 24 in the 500 block of North Palo Verde Drive.
•Theft, reported at 7:32 a.m. April 24 in the 600 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 10:50 p.m. April 25 in the 2600 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
•Theft, reported at 12:25 p.m. April 25 in the 1200 block of West Apache Trail.
• Theft, reported at 11:38 a.m. April 25 in the 2600 block of South Gila Road.