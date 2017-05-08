April 19-25 Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

May 8th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of thefts reported April 19-25 to the Apache Junction Police Department. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

April 19-25

•Theft, reported at 1:10 p.m. April 19 in the 1200 block of West 15th Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 1:51 a.m. April 19 in the 3400 block of South Ironwood Drive.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 8:11 a.m. April 20 in the 1700 block of West Roundup Street.
•Theft, reported at 9:09 p.m. April 20 in the 1000 block of North Idaho Road.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 7:40 a.m. April 20 in the 500 block of East 10th Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 12:11 p.m. April 21 in the 2700 block of South Royal Palm Road.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 10:37 a.m. April 23 in the 1800 block of West Tepee Street.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 3:47 a.m. April 23 in the 1500 block of South Buena Vista Drive.
•Motor vehicle theft, reported at 3:56 a.m. April 24 in the 2300 block of West Ohio Street.
•Theft, reported at 7:31 p.m. April 24 in the 500 block of North Palo Verde Drive.
•Theft, reported at 7:32 a.m. April 24 in the 600 block of West Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 10:50 p.m. April 25 in the 2600 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
•Theft, reported at 12:25 p.m. April 25 in the 1200 block of West Apache Trail.
• Theft, reported at 11:38 a.m. April 25 in the 2600 block of South Gila Road.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie