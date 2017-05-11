April 16-20 Gold Canyon Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Apache Junction. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

Gold Canyon

•Welfare check: 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 10:07 a.m. April 16.
•Information report: South Kings Ranch Road and East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 11:25 a.m. April 16.
•9-1-1 hang-up: 7300 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 12:57 p.m. April 16.
•Residential false alarm: 5400 block of South Pyrite Circle. Reported at 9:08 p.m. April 16.
•Out aid, agency assist: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Mountainbrook Drive. Reported at 3:44 p.m. April 17.
•9-1-1 hang-up: 8500 block of East Brittle Bush Road. Reported at 2:32 a.m. April 17.
•Follow-up investigations: 7000 block of East Hacienda La Noria Lane. Reported at 8:19 a.m. April 18.
•Neighbor problem, information report: South Alhambra Way and East Fortuna Avenue. Reported at 8:36 a.m. April 18.
•Civil matter: 6900 block of East Hacienda La Noria Lane. Reported at 9:54 a.m. April 18.
•Civil matter: 7500 block of East Rugged Ironwood Road. Reported at 10:04 a.m. April 18.
•Vehicle theft, information report: 5700 block of South Desert Ocotillo Road. Reported at 11:12 a.m. April 18.
•Disorderly conduct, civil matter: South Alameda Road and East La Palma Avenue. Reported at 11:49 a.m. April 18.
•Traffic hazard, information report: East Palm Way and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 12:04 p.m. April 18.
•Welfare check: 5000 block of South Nighthawk Drive. Reported at 6:51 p.m. April 18.
•Reckless driving, information report: 10000 block of East Cloudview Avenue. Reported at 7:30 p.m. April 18.
•Civil matter: 6500 block of East Casa De Risco Lane. Reported at 8:37 p.m. April 18.
•Welfare check: 5900 block of South Alhambra Way. Reported at 9:33 p.m. April 18.
•Suspicious activity: 8900 block of East Amber Sun Way. Reported at 1:24 a.m. April 19.
•Reckless driving, traffic offense: 10000 block of East Cloudview Avenue. Reported at 4:17 a.m. April 19.
•Traffic offense: South Kings Ranch Road and East Golden Rim Circle. Reported at 4:56 a.m. April 19.
•Citizen assist, motorist assist: East Sleepy Hollow Trail and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 12:07 p.m. April 19.
•Welfare check: 6000 block of South Alameda Road. Reported at 5:40 p.m. April 19.
•Information report: East Peralta Road. Reported at 5:49 p.m. April 19.
•Reckless driving, disturbance: 10000 block of East Cloudview Avenue. Reported at 8:07 p.m. April 19.
•Residential false alarm: 18000 block of East El Amancer. Reported at 9:12 a.m. April 19.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 11:36 p.m. April 19.
•Traffic offense: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 4:24 a.m. April 20.

