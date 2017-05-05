April 13-15 Apache Junction PCSO Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Apache Junction. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
Apache Junction
•Out aid assist: 300 block of West Moon Vista Street. Reported at 7:36 a.m. April 13.
•Welfare check: 3900 block of North Nodak Road. Reported at 8:05 a.m. April 13.
•Suspicious activity: 2700 block of South Royal Palm Road. Reported at 9:59 a.m. April 13.
•Out aid, agency assist: 600 block of North Val Vista Road. Reported at 11:13 a.m. April 13.
•Residential alarm: 2300 block of West McKellips Boulevard. Reported at 12:48 p.m. April 13.
•Fire: 4500 block of North Saguaro Drive. Reported at 1:51 p.m. Reported at April 13.
•Civil matter: 2500 block of South Yavapai Road. Reported at 6:51 p.m. April 13.
•Out aid, agency assist: 5300 block of North Wolverine Pass Road. Reported at 7:40 p.m. April 13.
•Missing person: 5000 block of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 10:09 p.m. April 13.
•Suspicious activity: 300 block of South Muleshoe Road. Reported at 10:59 p.m. April 13.
•Neighbor problem, information report: 2700 block of South Royal Palm Road. Reported at 9:41 a.m. April 14.
•Domestic, disorderly conduct, criminal damage and vandalism, domestic violence: 4200 block of North Main Drive. Reported at 12:33 p.m. April 14.
•Welfare check: 1400 block of East 28th Avenue. Reported at 2:14 p.m. April 14.
•Residential false alarm: 1800 block of West Southern Avenue. Reported at 3:50 p.m. April 14.
•Reckless driving, disturbance: North Mountain View Road and East Superstition Boulevard. Reported at 6:36 p.m. April 14.
•Welfare check: East Highway 88 and North Nodak Road. Reported at 8:04 p.m. April 14.
•Welfare check: East Highway 88 and North Mammoth Mine Road. Reported at 10:06 p.m. April 14.
•Information report: 3400 block of North Val Vista Road. Reported at 10:46 p.m. April 14.
•Reckless driving, information report: East Tonto Street and North Arizona Road. Reported at 7:01 a.m. April 15.
•Follow up investigations: 4200 block of North Main Drive. Reported at 7:34 a.m. April 15.
•Violation of a court order, information report: 5000 block of East Broadway Avenue. Reported at 9:26 p.m. April 15.
•Suspicious activity, information report: 2500 block of West Guadalupe Road. Reported at 2:09 p.m. April 15.
•False alarm: 2400 block of West Peterson Drive. Reported at 4:34 p.m. April 15.
•Suspicious activity: 4600 block of North Mammoth Mine Road. Reported at 5:50 p.m. April 15.
•Domestic, assault, simple: 4300 block of East Greasewood Street. Reported at 6:16 p.m. April 15.
•Disorderly conduction: 4300 block of East Greasewood Street. Reported at 6:16 p.m. April 15.
•Domestic, information report: North Wolverine Pass Road and East Saddle Butte Street. Reported at 7:26 p.m. April 15.
•Suspicious activity: East U.S. Highway 60 and South Silly Mountain Road. Reported at 11:05 p.m. April 15.