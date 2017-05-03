April 12-18 Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.
April 12-18
•Aggravated assault, reported at 10:48 a.m. April 13 in the 1100 block of South Cedar Drive.
•Burglary – commercial, reported at 9:05 a.m. April 13 in the 700 block of West Apache Trail.
•Burglary – commercial, reported at 9:08 a.m. April 13 in the 100 block of North Plaza Drive.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 10:10 a.m. April 14 in the 800 block of South San Marcos Drive.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 7:40 a.m. April 15 in the 2600 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 9:24 p.m. April 17 in the 1000 block of West Apache Trail.
•Sexual assault, reported at 8:42 p.m. April 18 in the 2000 block of West Southern Avenue.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 3:16 p.m. April 18 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.
•Theft, reported at 12:46 p.m. April 18 in the 1800 block of West Apache Trail.