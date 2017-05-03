April 12-18 Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

May 3rd, 2017 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of burglaries reported April 12-18 to the Apache Junction Police Department. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

April 12-18

•Aggravated assault, reported at 10:48 a.m. April 13 in the 1100 block of South Cedar Drive.
•Burglary – commercial, reported at 9:05 a.m. April 13 in the 700 block of West Apache Trail.
•Burglary – commercial, reported at 9:08 a.m. April 13 in the 100 block of North Plaza Drive.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 10:10 a.m. April 14 in the 800 block of South San Marcos Drive.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 7:40 a.m. April 15 in the 2600 block of West Superstition Boulevard.
•Burglary – residential, reported at 9:24 p.m. April 17 in the 1000 block of West Apache Trail.
•Sexual assault, reported at 8:42 p.m. April 18 in the 2000 block of West Southern Avenue.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 3:16 p.m. April 18 in the 900 block of South Royal Palm Road.
•Theft, reported at 12:46 p.m. April 18 in the 1800 block of West Apache Trail.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie