April 11-14 Gold Canyon PCSO Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Apache Junction. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

Gold Canyon

•Traffic offense: 12000 block of East U.S Highway 60. Reported at 8:37 a.m. April 11.
•Fraud: 6100 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 9:19 a.m. April 11.
•9-1-1 hangup: 9900 block of East Lazy K Road. Reported at 11:19 a.m. April 11.
•Followup investigations: 7000 block of East Hacienda La Noria Lane. Reported at 12:57 p.m. April 11.
•Suspicious activity: 9200 block of East Cedar Basin Lane. Reported at 3 p.m. April 11.
•Residential false alarm: 10000 block of Vista Del Cielo. Reported at 5:10 p.m. April 11.
•Harassment, civil matter: 8700 block of East Lost Gold Circle. Reported at 5:43 p.m. April 11.
•Theft, information report: 6900 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 11:26 p.m. April 12.
•Citizen assist: East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 1:57 p.m. April 12.
•Citizen assist: East Peralta Road. Reported at 4:06 p.m. April 12.
•Shots fired, information report: 4600 block of South Salvia Drive. Reported at 5:37 p.m. April 12.
•9-1-1 hangup: 8300 block of Golden Cholla Drive. Reported at 6:19 p.m. April 12.
•Information report, suspicious activity: 10000 block of East Sleepy Hollow Trail. Reported at 6:46 p.m. April 12.
•Information report: 5700 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 10:14 a.m. April 13.
•Suspicious activity, theft, property from motor vehicle: East Peralta Road. Reported at 10:24 a.m. April 13.
•Suspicious activity, theft, property from motor vehicle, criminal damage, vandalism: Peralta Trail. Reported at 10:54 a.m. April 13.
•Fight, disturbance: 6400 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 12:15 p.m. April 13.
•Theft, property, from motor vehicle: East Peralta Road. Reported at 12:21 p.m. April 13.
•Welfare check: 9800 block of East La Palma Avenue. Reported at 5:06 p.m. April 13.
•Missing person: 9800 block of East La Palma Avenue. Reported at 6:57 p.m. April 13.
•Welfare check: 5700 block of South Pinnacle Lane. Reported at 9:01 p.m. April 13.
•Violation of a court order: 8300 block of South Mountain Air Lane. Reported at 9:35 p.m. April 13.
•Residential alarm: 7300 block of East Spanish Bell Lane. Reported at 6:11 a.m. April 14.
•Fire: 4500 block of South Avenida Corazon De Oro. Reported at 10:46 a.m. April 14.
•Residential alarm: 6600 block of East U.S. Highway 60. Reported at 1:43 p.m. April 14.
•Residential alarm, welfare check: 5600 block of South East Street. Reported at 4:53 p.m. April 14.
•Residential false alarm: 4600 block of South Kings Ranch Road. Reported at 5:02 p.m. April 14.
