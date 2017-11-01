Apache Junction resident nearly cashed fraudulent check, police said

A local resident who answered a newspaper advertisement about someone needing a caregiver for an elderly person in Apache Junction was stopped from cashing a fraudulent check by a bank employee, Apache Junction police said.

The victim “received a cashier’s check that was fraudulent but she did not cash it thanks to some sharp banking employees… From visiting with one of our local newspapers, this may have also resulted in two other people being contacted by the same or similar scammer,” Rob McDaniel AJPD community resource coordinator, said in a press release.

If you are ever concerned that you have been a target or victim of a crime, contact the AJPD as soon as possible at 480-982-8260, according to https://www.ajcity.net/171/Avoiding-Scams-Fraud.

