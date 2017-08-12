Apache Junction police traffic enforcement near schools includes speeding fines of up to $219

School is back in session and you may have noticed the increased police presence on the streets around our community schools. The Apache Junction Police Department is committed to providing children with safe routes to school. With that in mind, be aware that AJPD officers will be focusing their traffic enforcement efforts in areas around our schools.
“Please obey the traffic laws here in Apache Junction and throughout the East Valley. In doing so, you will be helping to protect the safety of our children, our most precious and vulnerable, while avoiding a costly fine. Help us make this school year a safe one for all,” Apache Junction Police Officer Marshall Harshman said.
The following are some of the violations for which officers will be writing tickets:
- speeding, fine up to $219.
- speed violation in a school zone, fine $299.
- failure to stop in a school zone, $219.
- failure to obey a traffic control device, fine $219.
Additionally, for children’s safety, there are no parking signs, in the following locations:
- directly across the street from Four Peaks Elementary School in the 1700 hundred block of north Idaho Road.
- directly across the street from Desert Vista Elementary School in the 3700 Block of east Broadway Avenue.
Parents dropping their child off at Desert Vista Elementary School and Four Peak Elementary School should be aware that officers will be writing citations for parking violations. A parking violation carries a fine of up to $63.