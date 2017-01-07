Apache Junction Police Department funds drive seeks equipment

The community has begun to respond to a call for supporting Apache Junction police officers in having proper equipment, according to a press release.
The Apache Junction Police Department launched a campaign in December to raise funds for ballistic helmets for officers. The helmets protect an officer’s head and minimize the damage of projectiles meant to harm the officers.
By mid-December, the department reached about a third of the way to the goal, outfitting 50 officers with helmets.
“It is great to see our community step up and back our officers with this support,” Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly said in the release. “We know this is an integral piece of an officer’s equipment that can save an officer’s life.”
The department holds an annual fundraising appeal with Chief Kelly designating this year’s effort to fund the ballistic helmets for officers. The helmets are $280 each.
A tax-deductible donation can be made to the Friends of Apache Junction in this special drive. Donations can be mailed to: Friends of Apache Junction, C/O Roger Hacker, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119. Write “helmets” in the memo line of the check.
For additional information, contact Roger Hacker at 480-474-5086 or rhacker@ajcity.net.