Apache Junction Police Department Crime Report

Above are the locations of motor-vehicle thefts reported March 1-14 to the Apache Junction Police Department. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Apache Junction Police Department (www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department). See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

March 1-7

•Motor-vehicle theft, reported 2:34 p.m. March 1, 300 block of South Phelps Drive.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 8:27 a.m. March 1, 1000 block of West 15th Avenue.
•Residential burglary, reported 9:33 p.m. March 1, 900 block of East Navajo Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 1:28 p.m. March 2, 900 block of North Delaware Drive.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported 8:32 a.m. March 2, 300 block of North Meridian Drive.
•Theft, reported 7:21 a.m. March 2, 3000 block of West Apache Trail.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported 8:16 a.m. March 3, 1100 North Delaware Drive.
•Commercial burglary, reported at 8:50 p.m. March 3, 1400 W. Apache Trail.
•Theft, reported at 8:38 a.m. March 4, North Cortez Road and Tepee St.
•Theft, reported at 12:24 p.m. March 5, 2500 E. Windsong Street.
•Residential burglary, reported at 2:02 p.m. March 6, 100 block of North Delaware Drive.
•Motor-vehicle theft, 8:35 p.m. March 6, 2300 block of West Broadway Avenue.
•Theft, reported 6:44 p.m. March 6, 2500 block of South Ironwood Drive.
•Theft, reported at 8:27 p.m. March 7, 1700 block of South Ironwood Drive.
March 8-14

•Theft, reported 4:36 p.m. March 8, 300 block of West Apache Trail.
•Commercial burglary, reported at 5:34 a.m. March 8, 1500 block of West Broadway Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 2:24 a.m. March 10, 1700 block of West Roundup Street.
•Residential burglary, reported at 1:27 p.m. March 10, 3600 block of South Wickiup Road.
•Aggravated assault, reported at 8:13 p.m. March 11, 500 block of East Ninth Avenue.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported at 10:28 p.m. March 12, 1300 block of North Plaza Drive.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported at 11:28 a.m. March 12, 600 block of South Idaho Road.
•Theft, reported at 8:31 a.m. March 12, 600 block of East Quail Avenue.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported at 8:31 a.m. March 12, 1000 block of East Mohave Lane.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported at 5:29 a.m. March 13, 3000 block of North Idaho Road.
•Commercial burglary, reported at 7:14 a.m. March 13, 2300 block of North Apache Trail.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported at 1:49 a.m. March 13, 700 block of West 16th Avenue.
•Theft, reported at 10:32 a.m. March 14, 200 block of South Meridian Drive.
•Motor-vehicle theft, reported at 7:01 a.m. March 14, 1200 block of West Apache Trail.

