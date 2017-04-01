March 2-6 Apache Junction PCSO Crime Report

The following is a sampling of incidents that were reported to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Apache Junction. See other crime reports at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/section/sheriff-and-fire/.

Apache Junction

•Criminal Damage, information report: 6100 block of East Singletree Street. Reported at 9:40 a.m. March 2.
•Assault, simple: 1900 block of South Sixshooter Road. Reported at 9:42 a.m. March 2.
•Neighbor problem: 4900 block of North Ironwood Drive. Reported at 4:06 p.m. March 2.
•Theft, suspicious activity: 4300 block of North Saguaro Drive. Reported at 5:35 p.m. March 2.
•Noise disturbance: East McKellips Boulevard and North Cactus Road. Reported at 5:52 p.m. March 2.
•Suspicious person, suspicious activity: East Broadway Avenue and South Mountain View Road. Reported at 1:59 a.m. March 3.
•Welfare check: 600 block of South Camino Saguaro Road. Reported at 4:18 a.m. March 3.
•Welfare check: 5900 block of North Starr Road. Reported at 6 a.m. March 3.
•Burglary, residential, attempted forced entry: 6100 block of East Apache Trail. Reported at 7:13 a.m. March 3.
•Theft, information report: 1200 block of North Geronimo Road. Reported at 10:25 a.m. March 3.
•Violation of a court order, information report: 5400 block of North Thunderbird Drive. Reported at 11:38 a.m. March 3.
•Information report: 5200 block of North Winchester Road. Reported at 1:53 p.m. March 3.
•Fireworks, suspicious activity: East 10th Avenue and South Geronimo Road. Reported at 7:02 p.m. March 3.
•Trespassing, suspicious activity: 2700 block of South Royal Palm Road. Reported at 9:17 p.m. March 3.
•Suspicious person: 100 block of South Roadrunner Road. Reported at 10:42 p.m. March 4.
•Traffic stop, motorist assist: South Mountain View Road and East Broadway Avenue. Reported at 11:03 a.m. March 4.
•Domestic disturbance: 5000 block of North Main Drive. Reported at 1:30 p.m. March 4.
•Out aid, agency assist: 3200 block of West Galveston Drive. Reported at 5:08 p.m. March 4.
•Suspicious activity: 1700 block of West Tonto Street. Reported at 9:21 p.m. March 4.
•Neighbor problem, civil matter: 1000 block of West Canyon Street. Reported at 2:09 a.m. March 5.
•Found property, marijuana: 5500 block of North Arizona Road. Reported at 9:29 a.m. March 5.
•Follow-up, suspicious activity: 5300 block of North Wolverine Pass Road. Reported at 10:40 a.m. March 5.
•Theft, property, other: 400 block of South Arroya Road. Reported at 4:41 p.m. March 5.
•Alarm, commercial, false alarm: 5100 block of South Delaware Drive. Reported at 6:15 p.m. March 5.
•Disorderly conduct, juvenile problem: 5700 block of East Forest Street. Reported at 8:04 p.m. March 5.
•Noise disturbance: 1000 block of West Canyon Street. Reported at 10:08 p.m. March 5.
•Search and rescue: East Highway 88. Reported at 12:26 a.m. March 6.

