Superstition Fire and Medical District wildland firefighters sent to battle Pinal blaze

Four Superstition Fire and Medical District officials joined more than 600 other firefighters to help extinguish a fire that started May 8 six miles south of Globe and had scorched nearly 7,100 acres by May 31.
On May 31 the SFMD wildland crew was on day No. 8 at the fire, Assistant Chief Brett Broman, public information officer, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
“Yes the wildland crew is still at the Pinal Fire in Globe. They are on day 8 of an anticipated 14-day assignment and have been assigned to structure protection in the area,” Assistant Chief Broman said. He reported June 1 that the crew had ended its service May 31 and had returned home.
Sent to the fire were:
•Bill Tavares, wildland division supervisor.
•Bryan Heun, wildland engine boss.
•Jim Crowley, wildland engineer.
•Dustin Farber, wildland firefighter.
•Jeremy Rocha, wildland firefighter.
Assistant Chief Broman posted photos of the wildland firefighters at the Pinal Fire to the SMFD’s Twitter account.
“Active day yesterday (May 30) for all wildland crews at the #PinalFire near Globe,” he wrote at twitter.com/sfmd_az_gov.
Aerial resources had to be grounded at times during the Pinal Fire after civilian drones were spotted within or near the fire, according to a press release from the Southwest Area Incident Management Team No. 1.