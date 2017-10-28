Apache Junction Police Department hosts Drug Take-Back Day Oct. 28

The Apache Junction Police Department in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Law Enforcement agencies across the U.S. are participating in the national Drug Take-Back Day. Members of the public are encouraged to bring unused and unwanted prescription medication 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, to the police department at 1001 N. Idaho Road.
“The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day addresses an important public health and safety issue. By removing expired or unneeded controlled substances this can reduce the probability of misuse, abuse and accidental use of the drugs. We also encourage this disposal method over throwing them into the trash or the toilet,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD community resource coordinator, said in a press release.
Apache Junction Police Department also maintains a drug take-back box in the lobby of the office for use at any time.