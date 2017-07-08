Apache Junction couple charged in connection with sexual conduct with a minor

A local couple have been arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation of a minor, Apache Junction Police Department said.
“On March 29, Apache Junction police officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2000 block of West Greenlee Avenue, in Apache Junction,” Marshall Harshman, AJPD public information officer, said in a press release.
“While at the residence officers received source information which led them to further investigation and the subsequent arrest of Johnny Ray Bollinger, age 35. Johnny Ray Bollinger was later charged with sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and involving or using a minor in a drug offense. As a result of a follow-up investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division, Paula Ann Bollinger, age 39, wife of Johnny, was also arrested and subsequently charged with sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor,” he said.
Mr. Bollinger was indicted by the Pinal County Grand Jury on 37 counts of sexual conduct with a minor, 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of involving or using a minor in a drug offense and an additional six counts of disorderly conduct. Mrs. Bollinger was indicted by the Pinal County Grand Jury on 21 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, police said.
Mr. and Mrs. Bollinger are being held in the Pinal County Jail.
Additional investigation is ongoing.
The public is reminded that all persons are presumed to be innocent until a different finding in a court of law, police said.