Amended $20.4 million budget OK’d for fire district in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon

A budget to be used for the next fiscal year and a rate sheet for services provided to a neighboring fire department were approved at the Sept. 27 meeting of the Superstition Fire and Medical District.
The SFMD Governing Board in separate votes approved an amended budget for 2017-18 for $20,457,675 and rates for the two to three times a year Rural/Metro Fire Department officials seek assistance. Voting yes were Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
The SFMD Governing Board on July 19 approved a $20,705,226 revenue and expenditure budget that included an override approved by voters for 25 cents per $100 assessed value. The override funds can be used for anything capital-related, such as fire trucks, radios and the self-contained breathing apparatus air packs firefighters wear.
The budget represents a tax rate of $3.25 per $100 of secondary valuation for district operations. Last fiscal year’s 22-cent special bond assessment is to be reduced 4 cents to 18 cents, Roger Wood, SFMD finance director, said.
The estimated cost to the owner of a home with a full cash value of $100,000 is $325 for the budget, $18 for the bonds and $25 for the override, for a total of $368.
The governing board first discussed and approved a tentative amended budget at a meeting Sept. 6, Mr. Wood said Sept. 27.
An amended budget was needed in part because two new firefighters were hired and grants sought by the district were not approved, Mr. Wood said.
“There’s a $28,358 increase, which isn’t significant, but it is due to the fact that we eliminated the matching cost for two grants that we had originally budgeted for and we have subsequently found out that we did not receive so I took that cost out. Special projects 400 fund – the same there. You saw a $377,906 decrease. That’s due to the elimination of the two grants – that I just spoke of, the (Virtual Incident Command Center) training and the second set of turnouts (firefighter protective clothing), but it does also reflect that we did receive the community risk grant so the net affect is the $377,906 decrease… If one asks the question, ‘Why did our budget go down from the approved to the tentative amended?’ that’s the reason why,” he said to the governing board.
“On the general 100 fund expense, the main changes to it were the addition of $51,896 in emergency services wages and benefits including the cost related to two new firefighters that have been hired,” Mr. Wood said.
The amended budget was available for public review on Sept. 7 for a statutory 20-day public review period, which ended on Sept. 27, according to the board packet at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
Charges with Rural/Metro
The governing board’s approval of a medical emergencies and rescue mutual-aid agreement with Rural/Metro Fire Department includes a rate schedule for services.
SFMD will be reimbursed for equipment provided to RFMD for fires and other emergency services. The rate agreement has a breakdown for each type of apparatus based on an hourly rate.
The hourly rate for a brush truck with two personnel will be $228.38 an hour and a fire engine with four personnel will be $426.76, according to the board packet.
The mutual-aid agreement “will allow us to recoup any services that we give to them for fire and rescue or even medical, but not transportation services because we already have an agreement with that,” Interim Chief Mike Farber said to the governing board. “So, if we go to a house fire, for instance, like we have several times this year, there’s a rate agreement and rate attached… We would be able to bill per hour and after the first hour minimum, then it is 15-minute increments,” he said.
SFMD is asked to assist Rural/Metro two to three times a year, Interim Chief Farber said.
The fire district would have 30 days to get an invoice to Rural/Metro and it would have 60 days to pay it, he said.
Non-disputed invoices not paid when due would bear interest of 10 percent per month, SFMD Attorney Donna Versa, attending the meeting by phone, said.
“Is there any provision in there for failure to pay other than the interest?” Mr. Cross asked.
“It would just be the interest and you could cancel. You could terminate the agreement. And it’s mutual-aid. You could always just not respond,” Ms. Versa said.
A newer version of the agreement had not been provided to the board but they could approve it with the new changes, she said.
“There may be some minor changes to the final version,” she said. “There’s no changes, by the way, in the schedule of payments.”
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district.
