Apache Junction Police Department seeks assistance in identifying robbery suspects

Apache Junction Police Department is seeking local residents’ assistance in identifying three individuals who robbed at Circle K store and held the clerk at gunpoint.
The robbery occurred at approximately 2 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6 when three suspects entered the Circle K, 3135 W. Superstition Blvd. While the store clerk was standing outside the front door, a male suspect entered the store and moved to the back. When the clerk was entering the store another male suspect entered behind him and put a gun to the clerk’s back and ordered him behind the counter to lie down. The second suspect then sat on the clerk, took the clerk’s cell phone apart and removed the clerk’s driver’s license. While this was occurring, a third male suspect entered the store. While the second suspect continued to sit on the clerk and hold him at gunpoint, the other two suspects took several containers of alcohol, cigarettes and lottery tickets. The suspects placed the stolen items in a white four-door Ford Expedition, possibly an early 2000 model, with factory rims. After threatening the clerk, the suspects fled the scene in the Expedition, police said.
The first male suspect was described as African American, possibly early 20s, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black hoodie with Legacy 23 on the front and gray pants.
The second male suspect was described as Hispanic, unknown age, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing a gray hoodie, dark sweat pants with writing on the right leg and black tennis shoes with white soles.
The third male suspect was described as Hispanic, possibly late 20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing a black sleeveless hoodie with a blue long sleeve shirt underneath the hoodie.
If anyone has any information regarding this robbery, contact AJPD Detective Vance at 480-474-8606. Callers can remain anonymous.