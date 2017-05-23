Apache Junction Police Department officials last week reflected on sacrifice of fallen law enforcement officers

In a ceremony marking the beginning of National Police Week, Apache Junction Police Department on May 16 paused to recognize the sacrifice of fallen police officers throughout the country and specifically AJPD Officer Russell L. Duncan. Officer Duncan died as the result of a training accident while still in the academy on Nov. 9, 1983.
AJPD’s honor guard placed a wreath in front of the fallen officer memorial in the front of the Apache Junction Police Department Public Safety Building, 1001 N. Idaho Road. AJPD Chaplain Del Budke delivered a short but powerful benediction.
“Today and this week is the time that law enforcement personnel around the country take a moment to remember those that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” AJPD Chief Thomas E. Kelly said. “Whether you’re a police officer, a 911 dispatcher, detention officer or support staff we all feel the loss when we lose a member of the law enforcement family. This is also a time for us to remember those family members that have lost their loved ones in the service of community and country. Take a moment to reflect on those that have gone on before us and continue to serve those needing our assistance, but be careful out there.”
Editor’s note: Officer Marshall Harshman is the Apache Junction Police Department’s interim public information officer.