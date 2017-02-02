AJPD: Shotgun-wielding suspect in officer-involved shooting died at hospital

A man who was shot Jan. 28 by an Apache Junction police officer and later died at a Valley hospital had pointed a shotgun at two uniformed officers, police said.
No police officers were injured.
The suspect’s name has not been released pending notification of his family, AJPD Capt. Troy Mullender said in a phone interview.
“Because his family is out of state and we have yet to notify all of the immediate family, we’re not releasing names,” he said.
The names of two police officers at the scene cannot be released at this time, he said.
“There was only one officer who fired his weapon and that officer’s been with the department for over a year,” he said. “He was placed on admin(istrative) leave,” he said.
“We’re not releasing the names of the officers involved right now,” Capt. Mullender said.
When asked why, he said, “That’s just our practice for right now.”
When asked when the names will be released, he said, “I don’t know. I’ll have to get with the chief on that one.”
Officers were at the house investigating 9-1-1 calls of a disturbance and domestic-violence check, he said. The first call came in at 12:37 a.m., he said.
“It was the sister of the suspect’s girlfriend who actually called us,” Capt. Mullender said.
“About midnight on Saturday morning we responded to a domestic-violence call in the 900 block of North Silver (Drive) and the individual inside the residence answered the door with a shotgun and then at some point he refused to drop the weapon and pointed it in the direction of officers and (one) fired, striking the individual,” Capt. Mullendre said. “He was transported to the hospital and flown to Scottsdale (Medical Center) and then later Saturday afternoon he passed away.”
The suspect did not own the house but had been residing there for at least the last six months, Capt. Mullender said.
“He lived there with his girlfriend and I guess her parents live there also or were staying there,” he said.
There were no children in the home, he said.
Superstition Fire and Medical District responded, treated the man and transported him to Banner Goldfield Medical Center, 2050 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.
The investigation has been turned over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s special investigations unit per policy and standard practice, Capt. Mullender said.
He could not describe the shotgun, saying that it is part of DPS’ investigation.
The officer used his duty-issued handgun, Capt. Mullender said.
The county attorney will determine if the 9-1-1 calls will be released, Capt. Mullender said.
“It’s still an ongoing investigation, so a lot of stuff is still being withheld and we’re waiting for DPS to finish their investigation and the county attorney will review it and then it will be up to them … what’s released or not released,” he said..
