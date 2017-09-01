Apache Junction Police Department investigates copper pipe theft

Watch for suspicious activity around water main lines outside of local businesses.
There has been one theft and three attempted thefts of copper piping in the city on Aug. 23 and 29. The crimes took place in the late evening to early morning hours in the 200 block of South Phelps Drive, the 900 block of North Delaware Drive and the 100 block of North Saguaro Drive, according to the Apache Junction Police Department.
Anyone who sees someone who appears to be using a tool on a pipe similar to those in the above pictures should call Detective Jason Riggs at 480-797-1890 or the Apache Junction Police Department non-emergency number at 480-982-8260.