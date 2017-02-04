Apache Junction police host national Animal Care and Control Association training symposium

A National Animal Care and Control Association’s three-day workshop for animal care and control, veterinary medicine and wildlife management personnel was held in Apache Junction. It was held Jan. 23-25 and focused on euthanasia and chemical immobilization, according to http://www.nacanet.org/event/ApacheJunction_Euth_2017 and www.nacanet.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=877733&group=. (Photo special to the Independent by AJPD)

For the past two years, Apache Junction Police Department has hosted the National Animal Care and Control Association’s workshop for animal care and control, veterinary medicine and wildlife management personnel.

Through our continued partnership with the Superstition Fire and Medical District, AJPD was able to host this training Jan. 23-25 at the SFMD Regional Training Center, 3700 E. 16th Ave.

The courses focused on balancing the needs of public health, safety, and property (for example, rabies control and protection from loose aggressive animals) with the need for humane and ethical treatment of all animals entrusted to our care, whether wild or domestic. Many students attended from the Phoenix area, the U.S.-Mexico border area and the Navajo and Hopi nations. The farthest-travelled students were from Alaska, Pennsylvania and Washington. One of the most popular parts of the class was the opportunity for safe target practice using a variety of CO2-powered dart guns at the spacious SFMD’s training campus.

AJPD has established a great working relationship with NACA and will be collaborating on multiple future projects to bring nationally recognized training into our area to foster better quality care for our “furever” friends.

Editor’s note: Serene Carney is AJPD’s community resource coordinator.

