Apache Junction Police Department arrests Jesse Sullivan on voyeurism charge

On Dec. 9 the Apache Junction Police Department arrested Jesse Sullivan, 44, of Apache Junction on a felony arrest warrant. The arrest was related to an incident that occurred on Dec. 8 where Mr. Sullivan was seen recording through a bathroom window on his cell phone a 14-year-old female while she was taking a shower, police said.
AJPD Detective G. Vance led an investigation into the incident and discovered Mr. Sullivan had fled from Apache Junction to Williams, Arizona, where he contacted a family member in Coconino County.
The case was presented to the Pinal County Attorney’s Office and a felony arrest warrant was issued for Mr. Sullivan’s arrest, police said.
Detective Vance made contact with the Coconino Sheriff’s Office, advising them of the felony arrest warrant, and Mr. Sullivan was apprehended and transported back to Apache Junction, police said.
Mr. Sullivan was booked into jail on one felony count of voyeurism and one felony count of surreptitious photographing, videotaping, filming. Mr. Sullivan posted a $10,000 cash bond and is out on bail, police said.
If anyone has any additional information regarding Mr. Sullivan and the charges, call AJPD Detective Vance at 480-474-8606.