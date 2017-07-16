Apache Junction Police Department receives grant from Governor’s Office of Highway Safety

Diagramming and reconstructing traffic collisions just became a little easier for Apache Junction Police Department’s traffic unit.
AJPD was recently awarded a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the purchase of software known as Faro CrashZone. The software, designed by Faro Technologies, will make diagramming serious injury and/or fatal traffic collisions faster and more accurate. Previously, diagramming serious collisions took accident investigators approximately six hours. With the Faro CrashZone, accident re-constructionists will now be able to diagram an accident scene in approximately one hour. The time saved will not only result in cost savings for the department but will also allow officers to spend more time on the road serving the public.
“Once again the outstanding partnership with the GOHS program has supported us locally,” Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly said. “These programs support all of Arizona at all levels of the government in providing enhanced services in the area of traffic safety.”
For more information, visit www.azgohs.gov/programs.
Editor’s note: Officer Marshall Harshman is AJPD’s community resource coordinator and public relations officer.