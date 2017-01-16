Superstition Fire and Medical District board meets Wednesday

The Superstition Fire and Medical District board on Wednesday will discuss removing the district from the Regional Emergency Medical Transportation Service Agreement effective April 10. Fire district staff members recommend the withdrawal, according to the agenda.
The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road. The agenda is at http://sfmd.az.gov under “SFMD Board of Directors.”
In other business, the board is slated to:
•discuss and possibly approve the SFMD’s financial statements and independent auditor’s report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016.
•consider the purchase of five APX700XE dual-band radios.
•review and approve the December 2016 financial reports and bank reconciliations.