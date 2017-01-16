Superstition Fire and Medical District board meets Wednesday

Jan 16th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Superstition Fire and Medical District board on Wednesday will discuss removing the district from the Regional Emergency Medical Transportation Service Agreement effective April 10. Fire district staff members recommend the withdrawal, according to the agenda.

The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road. The agenda is at http://sfmd.az.gov under “SFMD Board of Directors.”

In other business, the board is slated to:
•discuss and possibly approve the SFMD’s financial statements and independent auditor’s report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2016.
•consider the purchase of five  APX700XE dual-band radios.
•review and approve the December 2016 financial reports and bank reconciliations.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie