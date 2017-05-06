BATF offers $5,000 reward in Apache Junction firearms theft

Video surveillance showed three masked and gloved suspects entering the Apache Junction business. (Photos courtesy of BATF and AJPD)

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Apache Junction Police Department on May 5 announced a reward in the amount of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the theft of six high-powered semiautomatic rifles from Shoppers Supply, 1477 W. Apache Trail, a federal firearm licensee.

The firearms theft occurred at approximately 8:48 p.m. March 3.  Video surveillance shows three masked and gloved suspects entering emergency exit doors where they proceeded to a gun case and gained access. Suspects removed six high-powered rifles before fleeing out the same exit doors, departing in an unknown vehicle; possibly a dark four-door sedan or a white four-door SUV.

“The theft of firearms from licensed gun dealers is a top priority for ATF,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Gabriel Pinon said in the release. “Through our experience, we know that tips from the public can result in the recovery of these stolen firearms.”

The investigation is being worked jointly with AJPD and the assistance of Phoenix Police Department’s Silent Witness program. Anyone with information concerning this firearms theft is encouraged to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

