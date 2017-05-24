2017-18 Superstition Fire and Medical District budget $276,000 ‘out of balance’

It was a nearly packed house at the district offices of the Superstition Fire and Medical District the evening of May 17. Firefighters and local residents filled the seats and stood in back of the board room for the monthly meeting of the SFMD Governing Board at 565 N. Idaho Road.
Five people spoke during the call-to-the-public portion of the meeting, primarily on concerns about the 2017-18 budget and that fire district staff have not yet provided a balanced budget for next fiscal year.
Fire district officials have been working on reducing costs for the budget, Fire Chief Paul Bourgeois said. At the board’s April 19 meeting, he said the initial forecasted budget challenge was to make reductions totalling $1,705,985. Senior leadership reduced that amount to $283,758 by cutting from a variety of programs, he said last month.
At the May 17 meeting he said the amount had been reduced to more than $270,000 and that it will be balanced by the board’s June 21 meeting. July 3 is the latest the tentative budget can be approved and Aug. 1 is the latest the final approved budget can be forwarded to Pinal and Maricopa county clerks, he said.
“I was really hoping to bring you a balanced budget today but with the recent changes signed into law by the governor regarding (Public Safety Personnel Retirement System) – our pension fund – we want a little bit more time to get some better visibility to what this change will mean to us,” Fire Chief Bourgeois said, adding that there may be a rate decrease.
“We’ll have a tentative budget delivered to you at the June meeting once we understand the full impact of house bill 2485,” he said.
“Current status of the budget, $276,000 out of balance, but again we have a plan we’ll bring you next month that will be perfectly balanced,” Fire Chief Bourgeois said.
Apache Junction resident Robert Ross, of the 5500 block of North Bowman Road, suggested reducing the number of fire district administrators to help balance the budget.
“We’ve got a budget deficit here. We’re having problems. We don’t want our taxes raised any more,” Mr. Ross said in the call-to-the-public portion of the meeting. “We’re going to find out why we are so top heavy.”
Hugh McLaughlin, of the 4200 block of North Winchester Road, said in the call to the public that he had hoped the meeting would have had an agenda item to discuss the budget.
“Where we are with the shortfall so we can hopefully fill in some of the blanks from last meeting,” he said. “One of the reasons I am here is because when I dial 9-1-1, I want one of these gentlemen or women to show up (and) put out a fire for me or to give me CPR. That’s why I’m here and I’m going to fight for that. I will fight because I don’t want them laid off. You guys? You’re on your own,” he said to other fire district employees.
Charlie Fox, of the 4200 block of East Broadway Avenue and a former SMFD board member, also spoke in the call to the public.
“What’s going on right now reminds me of what was going on in 2012 when a lady named Barb Cobb and I ran for the board and won because we were sick and tired of people trying to get rid of the chief and the union was trying to run the show,” Mr. Fox said.
Later in the meeting, John Walka, Superstition Firefighters vice president, questioned why Mr. Fox said the union was trying to get rid of the fire chief.
“I’d like to respond to some of the comments that Mr. Fox made today. A lot of implications of about what the union stands for and what we’re trying to do today. That we’re here to oust the chief. That is actually a vicious rumor I feel is driven by one person’s agenda,” he said.
Members of the fire district board at the meeting were Chairman Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles and serves the city of Apache Junction and the unincorporated areas of Gold Canyon, Superstition Foothills, Goldfield Foothills and Entrada Del Oro, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/.
Board meetings are generally held at 5:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the district’s administrative office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. Agendas are at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com