$20 million budget approved for Superstition Fire and Medical District

The Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board on July 19 approved a $20,424,626.06 revenue and expenditure budget for 2017-18 that includes an override approved by voters for a 25 cents per $100 assessed value increase.

Voting yes were Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
A revenue and expenditures summary can be viewed at http://sfmd.az.gov/documents/2017/06/fy-1718-tentative-budget.pdf.

Board members at a meeting April 19 were told by Roger Wood, SFMD finance director, that the override approved Nov. 8 by voters could bring in projected revenues of $951,970 in 2017-18, $975,769 in 2018-19, $1,000,163 in 2019-20, $1,025,167 in 2020-21 and $1,046,696 in 2021-22. The funds can be used for anything capital-related, such as fire trucks, radios and the self-contained breathing apparatus air packs firefighters wear.

The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district.

