20 DUI suspects arrested by Labor Day task force in Pinal County

During the 2017 DUI Labor Day Task Force, law enforcement officials took 20 impaired drivers off the road. All drivers were either under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a Pinal County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Enforcement efforts focused on the Apache Junction, U.S. Highway 60 and San Tan Valley areas. Two of the suspected impaired drivers were in motor vehicle collisions. Thankfully, the victims of these crashes were not severely injured, according to the release.
The DUI task force had representation from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit and Sheriff’s Posse, The Arizona Department of Public Safety, Superior Police Department; Casa Grande Police Department; Maricopa Police Department; Apache Junction Police Department; Coolidge Police Department; and Ak-Chin Police Department.
These types of DUI enforcement efforts would not be possible without continued support from Director Alberto Gutier and the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway. Without the support of GOHS funding, it would be impossible for the DUI task force to maintain its never ending effort in curbing the impaired driving population in Pinal County, according to the PCSO release.