Pinal County supervisors support National Guard, reservists

On Jan. 25, the board of supervisors unanimously approved an employer statement of support for Pinal County employees and future employee who are serving in the National Guard or are a reservist. Pinal County currently has more than 80 guardsmen or reservists in their employ.
The statement is a cornerstone of the efforts that are made by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, an organization established in 1972 by the Department of Defense, according to a press release.
Patrick Camunez, human resources director for Pinal County, said that this was part of a year-long effort to better support veterans or members of the guard and reserve.
“We have given hiring preferences to veterans and are working with many organizations that include Arizona@Work and the Arizona Department of Veteran’s Affairs to be listed as a preferred employer,” Camunez told the Supervisors. “We have now partnered with ESGR whereby we are actively looking for, to employ and accommodate these members of the guard and reserve in their continued service to this country.”
The statement of support is a pledge that states:
“We fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.
“We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.
“We appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire guardsmen, reservists and veterans.
“We will continually recognize and support our country’s Service members and their families, in peace, in crises and in war.”
Ed Mangan, Arizona director of military outreach for ESGR, said in the release that his group is required to brief all service members in Arizona.
“The biggest requirement is to find businesses, be it large or small, to incorporate and bring in guardsmen or reservists,” Mr. Mangan said in the release. “I know of the importance of businesses across the state to hire guard and reservists. I cannot amplify enough the opportunities for our guard and reservists to be employed. Even though they are required to be on active duty for a short time, it’s so important for our members to know that there will be a job waiting for them when they come back.”