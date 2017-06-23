Supervisors adopt 2017-18 tentative budget for Pinal County

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors at a meeting June 7 adopted a tentative budget of $406,072,603 for fiscal year 2017-18. This total is $3.6 million less than last year’s budget, according to a press release.
The county property tax will stay flat at $3.8699 per $100 of assessed valuation.
Looking at Pinal County’s general fund revenue, 49 percent comes from property taxes; 30 percent from governmental transfers, nine percent from the county sales tax and the rest comes from various other sources such as fines and charges for services.
The majority, 60 percent, of general fund revenue goes to the public safety sector that includes the county attorney, courts and sheriff’s office. general government acquires 24 percent, public health acquires 15 percent while the rest goes to miscellaneous sources.
Of every dollar of property tax that is collected by Pinal County, on average 25 cents goes to the county, while the rest goes to school districts, Central Arizona College, cities and towns along with other taxing entities.
“What we are doing is putting a ceiling on our final budget,” Assistant County Manager Leo Lew said in the release. “The total budget number cannot go up from here. But there is some flexibility to be able to reallocate money and shift money around if we need to before adoption of the final budget.”
Mr. Lew also said that Pinal County saw a 3.2 percent growth in new construction valuation, a slight increase in existing property valuation and excise tax collections.
The Pinal County Board of Supervisors will vote on the final budget on Wednesday, July 12, with the adoption of the tax levy rates coming on Aug. 21. The BOS meets at 9:30 a.m. July 12 in the Pinal County Administrative Complex’s Board of Supervisors’ hearing Room, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.