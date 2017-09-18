State Route 87 narrowed to one lane near Sacaton beginning this week

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following restriction while crews remove and re-pave eight miles of State Route 87 near Sacaton:
- North- and southbound SR 87 will be narrowed to one lane from milepost 152 (near Saint Road) to milepost 160 (Hunt Highway) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 19, through Friday, Sept. 29.
- The roadway will be narrowed to one lane only in three-mile segments.
- A pilot car will escort alternating traffic through the work zone.
- Drivers should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and allow extra travel time.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or email Projects@azdot.gov. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.