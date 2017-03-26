Sessions with Supervisor Anthony Smith March 30 in Arizona City

Supervisor Anthony Smith is inviting residents to a special three-hour Sessions with the Supervisor in Arizona City at 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, March 30. It will be held in the Arizona City Fire District, 14022 S. Sunland Gin Road.
“I thought it was time we change things around a little bit,” Supervisor Smith said in a press release. “Our special guests will be our new Sheriff Mark Lamb and Code Compliance Manager Paula Mullenix. I know a lot of our constituents will have a lot of questions from law enforcement to code enforcement. So we will have a little longer time to ask and answer questions. I am excited for this upcoming meeting.”