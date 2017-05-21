San Tan Valley Pinal County Clerk of the Superior Court office to open

In order to better serve the needs of the citizens of Pinal County, the residents of San Tan Valley and the surrounding communities, Pinal County Clerk of the Superior Court Amanda Stanford is opening a Clerk of the Superior Court Satellite Office in San Tan Valley, according to a press release.
Wednesday, May 24, the Clerk of the Court will open an additional satellite location within the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office Substation located at 40815 N. Ironwood Road in San Tan Valley. This location will be open 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays with the exception of Pinal County recognized holidays.
“I’m looking forward to extending services to the San Tan Valley area,” Clerk of the Superior Court Amanda Stanford said in the release. “I’m grateful that Sheriff Lamb understood the needs of the community to allow my office the ability to utilize some of the San Tan Valley Sheriff’s Office Substation workspace in order for me to meet those needs.”
“We at the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office are committed to working with all of our County Partners so we can achieve the best result with the least impact on the taxpaying residents and businesses of Pinal County” stated Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.
The San Tan Valley location will offer a general range of services for our customers, to include the acceptance of court-ordered payments, issuance of marriage licenses, and the filing of adoption, probate, guardianship, divorce and civil cases. The satellite facility is set up to accept debit/credit card transactions only and will not accept either cash or checks at this time.
“I hope the citizens of Pinal County are pleased as my office continues our efforts to enhance and extend services throughout Pinal County. We will be opening one more part-time satellite office in Oracle sometime this summer,” Clerk Stanford said.
The Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court is committed to providing quality customer service, ensuring the integrity of, and access to, court records by supporting the judicial process through efficient management of records, fiscally prudent administration, current technology, and maintenance of a viable jury pool, according to the release.
The Florence office of the Clerk of the Superior Court is at 971 N. Jason Lopez Circle in the Pinal County Justice Complex, Building A. It is open to serve the public 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.
Satellite offices are in Apache Junction, Casa Grande, and Maricopa. The office of the Clerk of the Superior Court in Pinal County can be reached at 520-866-5300. To learn more about the Office of the Clerk of the Superior Court in Pinal County visit: http://www.coscpinalcountyaz.gov/
Follow Clerk Amanda Stanford on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/amanda.stanford.351