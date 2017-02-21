San Tan Valley area plan subject of two meetings

Pinal County is beginning the preparation of a San Tan Valley area plan. It is to provide updated policy guidance regarding future land uses, roadways, open spaces and the character of the San Tan Valley area, according to a press release.
San Tan Valley is south of Apache Junction and east and adjacent to Queen Creek. The boundaries for San Tan Valley are approximately Pima Road to the north, Gantzel and Varnum roads to the west, Sierra Vista Road to the east and Arizona Farms Road to the south, according to a Jan. 18, 2012, story in the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent on a group of San Tan Valley residents who had formed a committee for the purpose of holding an election to determine whether the community wanted to incorporate into a municipality. The boundaries jog around so the description was not exact.
Pinal County is seeking ideas and suggestions to help guide the development of its plan. Two meetings are planned to help area residents learn more about the project. They are:
•6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Combs High School, 2505 E. Germann Road in San Tan Valley.
•6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Mountain Vista Academy, 33622 N. Mountain Vista Blvd. in San Tan Valley.
The same information will be presented at each meeting. For more information visit pinalcountyaz.gov.