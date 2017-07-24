Road closures listed from July 24 storm

The latest list of road closures from the recent storms, according to Pinal County:
City of Apache Junction
Lost Dutchman; closed between Cortez Road and Goldfield Road
Foothill Street; closed between Cortez Road and Goldfield Road
Scenic Street; closed between Tomahawk Road and Cortez Road.
Junction Street; closed between Tomahawk Road and Cortez Road
2nd Avenue; closed between Tomahawk Road and Wickiup Road
4th Avenue; closed between Tomahawk Road and Cactus Road
Apache Junction Maintenance
Southern Avenue from Geronimo Road to Mountain View Road, wash running.
San Tan Maintenance
Empire Boulevard from Ellsworth Road to Gary Road, road is flooded.
Arizona City Maintenance
Sasco Road from La Osa Ranch Road to Hollis Road, Santa Cruz River running.
Riverside Maintenance
San Pedro Road from Camino Rio to Cholla Street, San Pedro River running.
Oracle Maintenance
River Road from Tom Rhodes Ranch Road to Redington Road, San Pedro River running.
Copper Creek Road from River Road to Main Street, San Pedro River running.
