Restrictions begin June 12 on State Route 79 in Florence

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following restrictions for the SR 79 Diversion Dam Road Traffic Signal project in Florence:
- The right lane from northbound SR 79 onto Diversion Dam Road (milepost 134) will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Monday, June 12, through Friday, June 16.
- Access from SR 79 to Diversion Dam Road and all business driveways will be available.
- The shoulders of both north- and southbound SR 79 in this area may be restricted during the work.
The work is part of the SR 79 Diversion Dam Road Traffic Signal project, located in Pinal County. The $196,000 project consists of installation of a new traffic signal system, replacement of pavement markings and other related items. The project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2017.
Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call Paki Rico, ADOT senior community relations officer, at 520-388-4233 or send an e-mail to prico@azdot.gov.