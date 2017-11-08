Early elections numbers for propositions 416 and 417

The unofficial results for the Pinal County elections returns for propositions 416 and 417 have not been updated since 7:59 p.m. Nov. 7 with 1 percent of precincts reporting.

Results as of 7:59 p.m. Nov. 7.

Precincts reporting as of 7:59 p.m. Nov. 7, according to http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/AZ/Pinal/71868/Web02/#/.

 

Proposition 416 (relating to a Pinal County Regional Transportation Plan) asked voters, “Do you approve the Regional Transportation Plan for Pinal County?”

Proposition 417 (relating to a 20-year Pinal County transportation excise (sales) tax) asked voters, “Do you favor the levy of a transaction privilege (sales) tax for regional transportation purposes, including at a variable or modified rate, in Pinal County?”

The above results are from http://results.enr.clarityelections.com/AZ/Pinal/71868/Web02/#/.

 

 

 

 

