Proposed half-cent sales tax for roads to be discussed March 23
Local roadwork earmarked for funding in the next 20 years includes a 5-mile State Route 24 parkway between State Route 24 at Meridian Road to the west and the future alignment of the North-South Corridor to the east, costing approximately $48 million; and the North-South Corridor, new construction of 36 miles of a north-south limited access four-lane parkway with a median between U.S. Highway 60 in the city of Apache Junction to the north and the Kortsen Road/Kleck Road alignment to the south in the city of Coolidge, costing approximately $345.6 million, according to www.cagaz.org/RTA/documents/FINALAPPROVED_PinalRegionalTransportationPlan_WEB.pdf.
A public meeting on a proposed half-cent sales tax for road construction will be held 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
The Pinal County Board of Supervisors plans to call for a November mail-in election for voters to decide if a half-cent sales tax can be added to raise $640 million for roadwork.
The tax rate is presently 9.1 percent in Apache Junction, according to www.ajcity.net/115/Tax-License.
